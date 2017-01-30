Laughing Squid

Mac Lethal Attempts to Rap For 90 Seconds Without Taking a Single Breath

Kansas City rapper Mac Lethal attempted to rap for 90 seconds without taking a single breath. After practicing Wim Hof breathing exercises, Mac sat down and managed to impressively hit 77 seconds of rapping before running out of oxygen.

I’m currently trying to challenge my physical and creative limits every time I make a video. I’m doing WEEKLY videos now, based on crazy, ridiculous, never done before challenges.

Wim Hof is an incredible guru who is capable of running in extreme cold weather and controlling his body’s temperature. He developed an incredible breathing technique, which I used in this video to elongate my breath control.

