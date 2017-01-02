LEGO Fan Spends Six Years Building the Iconic Klingon Bird-of-Prey Ship From Star Trek

Kevin J. Walter spent six years building an incredible LEGO version of the iconic Klingon Bird-of-Prey class ship and finished just in time for the 50th anniversary of Star Trek. Kevin’s entire collection of photos are available to view on Flickr.
by Justin Page at on
Kevin J. Walter spent six years building an incredible LEGO version of the iconic Klingon Bird-of-Prey class ship and finished just in time for the 50th anniversary of Star Trek. Kevin’s entire collection of photos are available to view on Flickr.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.