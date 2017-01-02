Laughing Squid

LEGO Fan Spends Six Years Building the Iconic Klingon Bird-of-Prey Ship From Star Trek

Klingon Bird of Prey

Kevin J. Walter spent six years building an incredible LEGO version of the iconic Klingon Bird-of-Prey class ship and finished just in time for the 50th anniversary of Star Trek. Kevin’s entire collection of photos are available to view on Flickr.

via The Brothers Brick

