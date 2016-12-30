Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Kissenger, A Mobile Device That Lets People Kiss Each Other From Anywhere in the World

by at on

Woman Using Kissenger

Kissenger from Mixed Reality Lab designer Emma Yann Zhang is a device that uses haptic sensors and feedback to simulate the sensation of kissing from anywhere in the world. It pairs with an iOS app to allow users to connect over the internet.

Zhang presented the Kissenger at the Second International Congress on Love and Sex With Robots that was held in London on December 19 and 20, 2016.

Plug in to your phone and give your loved ones a kiss over the Internet. Kissenger can sense your kiss and transmit realistic kissing sensations to your partner in real time. You can also feel the force on your lips when your partner kisses you back. Share an intimate moment with your friends and families while chatting with them on your phone.

Kissenger

Kissenger Cartoon

via IEEE Spectrum

About these ads
Laughing Squid



  

A few things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2016 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.