Dylan F. Glas, Malcolm Doering, Phoebe Liu, Takayuki Kanda, and Hiroshi Ishiguro have created “Robot’s Delight,” a music video tribute to The Sugarhill Gang‘s 1979 hit song “Rapper’s Delight” where Japanese android Robovie-II and Erica rap about their complex artificial intelligence.

Here is The Sugarhill Gang’s original song.

via IEEE Spectrum