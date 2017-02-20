Laughing Squid

Israeli Veterinary Hospital Repairs an Injured Snail’s Broken Shell After Someone Stepped On It

A group of amazing staff members at the HaClinica veterinary hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel went above and beyond last month as they glued together an injured snail’s shell after a woman accidentally stepped on it. Once Chevy the snail’s shell reconstruction was finished, the snail was treated with a mountain of fresh veggies. The HaClinica team documented their entire repair process on Facebook.

