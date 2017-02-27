Laughing Squid

How ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ Brilliantly Merged Animation and Live Action Film

Filmmaker Kristian Williams (a.k.a. “kaptainkristian“) gives us a look at how Robert Zemeckis‘ 1988 fantasy comedy crime movie, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, brilliantly merged animation and live action film.

