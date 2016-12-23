Laughing Squid

How to Make Princess Leia’s Iconic Slave Leia Costume From Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

On a Star Wars episode of the AWE Me show DIY Cosplay Shop, cosplayer and costume designer Elizabeth Rage demonstrates how to make your own version of the “Slave Leia” costume worn by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

