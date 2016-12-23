How to Make Princess Leia’s Iconic Slave Leia Costume From Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

NEW SLAVE LEIA TUTORIAL! ??? My Slave Leia episode of DIY Cosplay Shop just came out today!!! Hope you guys like it! (I make a couple really bad jokes so apologies in advance!) I'm really proud of how this costume came out! I'm so happy to finally have a bra that actually fits me! Head over to YouTube.com/aweme to check it out! And comment "ER MER GERD SLERV LERER!" if you were sent there from this post!! Love you guys! #slaveleia #tutorial #diy #diycosplayshop #diycosplay #starwars #princessleia #leia #princess #bikini #metalbikini #clickbate #sideeye

