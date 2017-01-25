How to Make Cute Turnip-Flavored Pachimari Mini Cupcakes From Overwatch

Los Angeles baker and author Rosanna Pansino of Nerdy Nummies shows how to make a cute batch of turnip-flavored Pachimari mini cupcakes from Overwatch in her latest tutorial video. The full recipe is available to view on her blog.
by Justin Page at on
