How the Air Horn Was Popularized in Hip-Hop Music

Great Big Story interviewed DJ Cipha Sounds, the man who popularized the air horn sound effect in hip-hop music by incorporating it into his radio show.

Born on a B-side of a Bob Marley and the Wailers record, the air horn sound has been associated with reggae and Jamaican dancehall music since the 1960s. What was once a staple of the club scene in Jamaica has now become a global hip-hop phenomenon, thanks primarily to Luis Diaz aka Cipha Sounds. The DJ was kind enough to share the story behind the massive, attention-grabbing sound.