Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Volcanic eruptions like Mount St. Helens, Krakatoa, and Mount Vesuvius have had devastating impacts on large areas of the world, but Real Life Lore looks at how large a volcanic eruption would have to be to threaten all human life on Earth in “Can a Volcano Destroy the World?”

Volcanoes get pretty strong, but strong enough to destroy the world? That kind of depends on what you think the end of the world means…