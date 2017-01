Veteran concept designer Vitaly Bulgarov, who has worked on numerous well-known science fiction films, teamed up with the South Korean firm Hankook Mirae Technology to build “Method-2,” a giant functional mech robot that stands nearly 14 feet tall. They captured footage last week of the manned mech taking its first steps at their facility in South Korea.

A photo posted by Vitaly Bulgarov (@vitalybulgarov) on Dec 1, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

A video posted by Vitaly Bulgarov (@vitalybulgarov) on Dec 15, 2016 at 2:40pm PST

A photo posted by Vitaly Bulgarov (@vitalybulgarov) on Sep 13, 2016 at 3:51am PDT

