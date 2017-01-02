ETCH, A Smart Sculptural Swiss Timepiece That Tells Digital Time Through an Elastic Surface

The ETCH Clock is a beautifully minimalist sculptural timepiece created by the Swiss design company 42Foundry. This unique clock employs proprietary 3D technology to form a digital reflection of time onto a elastic surface that effortlessly rebounds. The clock also pairs with a smartphone to precisely synchronize time and offer different response settings.

There are several ways to show information and in particular time. ETCH is proposing a new method exploiting a real 3D effect. With the digital world we are used to see 7 segments digits, graphical engraved or embossed fonts and in general displays and clocks everywhere. We wanted to blend in an unconventional way all these common experiences and be able to create a “wow effect” and surprise at every single minute.