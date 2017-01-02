Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

ETCH, A Smart Sculptural Swiss Timepiece That Tells Digital Time Through an Elastic Surface

by at on

A photo posted by ETCH CLOCK (@etchclock) on

The ETCH Clock is a beautifully minimalist sculptural timepiece created by the Swiss design company 42Foundry. This unique clock employs proprietary 3D technology to form a digital reflection of time onto a elastic surface that effortlessly rebounds. The clock also pairs with a smartphone to precisely synchronize time and offer different response settings.

There are several ways to show information and in particular time. ETCH is proposing a new method exploiting a real 3D effect. With the digital world we are used to see 7 segments digits, graphical engraved or embossed fonts and in general displays and clocks everywhere. We wanted to blend in an unconventional way all these common experiences and be able to create a “wow effect” and surprise at every single minute.

A video posted by ETCH CLOCK (@etchclock) on

A photo posted by ETCH CLOCK (@etchclock) on

A photo posted by ETCH CLOCK (@etchclock) on

via designboom

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.