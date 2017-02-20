Drone Videos Capturing Water Overflowing Into Glory Hole Spillway at Lake Berryessa in Napa

Drones videos capture bird’s-eye-view of water from heavy rains overflowing into the Glory Hole spillway at Lake Berryassa in Napa, California over the weekend of February 18, 2017. The spillway is designed to channel up to 48,400 cubic feet per second of water from the lake to Putah Creek at the base of Monticello Dam when water levels get too high.

See the World Famous Glory Hole Spillway at Lake Berryessa overflowing for the first time ever from the perspective of a drone. The Lake Berryessa News, with authorization from dam operators, shows you what you want to see! This video is all about the spillway! Recent rains not only brought the lake up, but they also brought lots of rocks and mud down onto Hwy 128. The Hwy will remain closed until the end of the day today so crews can clean up.

Operator David B nearly lost his drone when he flew it down into the spillway, but was able to safely recover it after the drone nearly hit the falling water.