Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

‘Alien: Covenant’ Prologue Trailer Features the Crew Enjoying Their ‘Last Supper’ Before Cryosleep

by at on

20th Century Fox has released a prologue trailer for Alien: Covenant, the upcoming sci-fi horror film directed by Ridley Scott and written by John Logan. The trailer introduces us to the covenant crew and features them enjoying their “last supper” before entering cryosleep. Alien: Covenant, the sixth installment in the Alien film series and sequel to Prometheus, is scheduled to attack theaters on May 19th, 2017.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

alien

image via Alien

Advertisements
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.