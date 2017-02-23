‘Alien: Covenant’ Prologue Trailer Features the Crew Enjoying Their ‘Last Supper’ Before Cryosleep

20th Century Fox has released a prologue trailer for Alien: Covenant, the upcoming sci-fi horror film directed by Ridley Scott and written by John Logan. The trailer introduces us to the covenant crew and features them enjoying their “last supper” before entering cryosleep. Alien: Covenant, the sixth installment in the Alien film series and sequel to Prometheus, is scheduled to attack theaters on May 19th, 2017.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.