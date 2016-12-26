A Wonderful Rhyming Tribute to the Iconic Dr. Seuss

Kristian Williams aka KaptainKristian created a beautiful tribute to the iconic rhyming storyteller Dr. Seuss with a skillful tetrameric rhyme of his own.
There’s a structure to language we all learn when we’re young
a flow to the words that could almost be sung
Something most of us learned from the great of Dr. Seuss
With his chartreuse villains rhythm reminiscent of Mother Goose
And his imaginative worlds so perplexingly abstruse
Told with a simplified language even a kid could deduce
A quick kaptainkristian Holiday Special taking a look at the influential work of Dr. Seusshttps://t.co/WkA0SsYnW1
— Kristian Williams (@kaptainkristian) December 23, 2016