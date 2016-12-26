A Wonderful Rhyming Tribute to the Iconic Dr. Seuss

Kristian Williams aka KaptainKristian created a beautiful tribute to the iconic rhyming storyteller Dr. Seuss with a skillful tetrameric rhyme of his own.

There’s a structure to language we all learn when we’re young

a flow to the words that could almost be sung

Something most of us learned from the great of Dr. Seuss

With his chartreuse villains rhythm reminiscent of Mother Goose

And his imaginative worlds so perplexingly abstruse

Told with a simplified language even a kid could deduce