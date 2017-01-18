Laughing Squid

A Supercut of Some of the Most Beautiful Scenes From Animated Disney Films

Madrid film editor Jorge Luengo Ruiz has created a fantastic supercut video of some of the most beautiful scenes from animated Disney films. Jorge features gorgeous scenes from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Aladdin, Moana, and more.

