A Sheriff and His Fiancée Scare Family and Friends With ‘Notice to Appear in Court’ Wedding Invites

Los Angeles Youtuber and gamer Gina Darling shared photos on Instagram, Twitter, and Imgur of her Aunt and soon to be Uncle’s hilarious “notice to appear in court” wedding invites that probably scared plenty of family and friends. Gina’s Aunt is, of course, marrying a sheriff.

My aunt is marrying a sheriff. Their invitation nearly gave everyone a heart attack.

