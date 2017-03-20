A Sheriff and His Fiancée Scare Family and Friends With ‘Notice to Appear in Court’ Wedding Invites

A post shared by Gina ???? (@missginadarling) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Los Angeles Youtuber and gamer Gina Darling shared photos on Instagram, Twitter, and Imgur of her Aunt and soon to be Uncle’s hilarious “notice to appear in court” wedding invites that probably scared plenty of family and friends. Gina’s Aunt is, of course, marrying a sheriff.

Y'all. My aunt is marrying a sheriff and this is their invitation. Damn near gave my whole OG family a heart attack LMAO pic.twitter.com/iMrfN5aqoy — Gina ???? (@MissGinaDarling) March 16, 2017