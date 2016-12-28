Laughing Squid

A Lonely Rusty Robot Discovers There’s More to Life Than the Dishes He’s Been Programmed to Wash

In the wonderfully heartwarming animated short “Hum” by Frame48, a lonely rusty robot who’s relegated to a back room for his entire existence under fear of a human bully, learns through a small intruder that there’s so much more to life than the dishes he’s been programmed to wash.

A solitary dish washing robot living out his life in the back room of a restaurant is enlightened to the world that exists beyond his four walls, with the help of a small friend he breaks free of confinement to pursue his dream of exploration.

