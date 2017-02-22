Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Father Sacrifices His Own Child to Survive in the Dark Comedy Animated Short ‘DADDYCOOL’

by at on

MOPA college students Jalabert Camille, Zoé Guillet, and Maryka Laudet have created “DADDYCOOL,” a dark comedy animated short about a father who sacrifices his own child to survive.

via Vimeo Staff Picks

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.