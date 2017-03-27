Zach Anner Goes Off in Search of the Famous Rainbow Bagel During a Visit to New York City

YouTuber Zach Anner, a comedian with cerebral palsy who won his own television show on the Oprah Winfrey Network after auditioning in 2010, visited New York City from his Texas home in search of the famous “Rainbow Bagel“. Setting off to Brooklyn from his Manhattan hotel, Anner encountered some interesting challenges mostly having to do with steps, but he entertained himself by making of Brooklyn hipsters who were actively ignoring his request for directions. Anner was eventually able to purchase the item he’d come such a long way to get. While his mission was accomplished, Anner found that the accessibility on his journey was a bit lacking and encouraged people to donate to Cerebral Palsy Foundation to make New York City a little more wheelchair-friendly.

New York City is actually one of the most accessible cities in the country and they still have a long way to go. So in order to make sure that happens, you gotta donate to places like the Cerebral Palsy Foundation and keep having the important conversations to make sure people like me can get access to whatever color bagels they want.