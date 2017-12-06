The Shape of 2017, A Celebratory YouTube Rewind Featuring Popular Trends and Memes From 2017

Nearly 300 YouTube creators, musicians, and surprise celebrity guests from around the world teamed up to recreate popular trends and memes that captured people’s attention over the past year in the annual celebratory YouTube Rewind video, “The Shape of 2017.”
#YouTubeRewind is back and we’re in love with The Shape of 2017. This year, you gave us your best reggaeton moves, witnessed an eclipse, and fell in love with a pregnant giraffe. There were, of course, difficult moments too, and community and togetherness felt as important as ever. (read more)
YouTube has also posted a behind-the-scenes video and a list of Easter eggs from their production.