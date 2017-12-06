Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Shape of 2017, A Celebratory YouTube Rewind Featuring Popular Trends and Memes From 2017

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Nearly 300 YouTube creators, musicians, and surprise celebrity guests from around the world teamed up to recreate popular trends and memes that captured people’s attention over the past year in the annual celebratory YouTube Rewind video, “The Shape of 2017.”

#YouTubeRewind is back and we’re in love with The Shape of 2017. This year, you gave us your best reggaeton moves, witnessed an eclipse, and fell in love with a pregnant giraffe. There were, of course, difficult moments too, and community and togetherness felt as important as ever. (read more)

YouTube has also posted a behind-the-scenes video and a list of Easter eggs from their production.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy