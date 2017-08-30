Laughing Squid

A 23 Year Old Eric Clapton Demonstrates His Unique Guitar Playing Style In a 1968 Interview

by at on

In 1968, just before the iconic “Cream Farewell Concert” at Royal Albert Hall, a 23 year old Eric Clapton explained the different functions of his electric guitar, how he achieved the sounds he wanted through different pickups and then gave a fantastic demonstration of his truly unique playing style.

Farewell Concert is the live recording of the Cream’s final concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 26 November 1968. Aside from the band’s reunion concert in 2005, it is Cream’s only official full concert release on video. It was originally broadcast by the BBC on 5 January 1969. It was not released on video in the US until 1977. The opening act for the concert was future progressive rock stars Yes who were just starting out.

via Open Culture

