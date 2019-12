Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While confronting Luke Skywalker in his self-imposed island retreat during The Last Jedi, an insistent Master Yoda breaks out in a catchy little song about how his stick is better than bacon in amusing music video by Bad Lip Reading (previously). This video is a perfect follow-up to Yoda’s previous song “Seagulls! (Stop It Now)” from The Empire Strikes Back.

Not only did Mark Hamill make an appearance, they also included a little bit of Baby Yoda in there too.