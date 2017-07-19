Laughing Squid

A Gentle Yellow Lab Gives a Neighboring Siberian Husky a Comforting Hug Across a Wooden Fence

Hugging Dogs

A wonderfully sweet yellow Labrador retriever named Messy offered his neighbor, an anxious Siberian husky named Audi, an affectionately comforting hug over the wooden fence. Audi had escaped from his front yard when his human inadvertently left the gate open and immediately ran over to see his reassuring canine friend. Oranit Kittagul, Messy’s human told The Dodo that the two dogs had been communicating with each other for a while, but this was the first time they met face to face.

When he [Audi] feels lonely and cries, I always ask my dog to see and talk to him…My dog just looks from my fence and sometime he barks to [Audi]. I don’t know what they are communicating, but he stops crying. …He ran to my dog and they hugged each other.

Two Dogs Meeting

Two Dogs Holding Paws

photos by Oranit Kittragul

