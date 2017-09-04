Ten Designers Set the Guinness World Record for Building the Tallest Sandcastle in Duisburg, Germany

A team of 10 designers from around the world met in Duisburg, Germany to build a giant sandcastle measuring almost 55 feet tall. The amazing work of art, which included “architectural and cultural elements from across the globe,” took the Guinness World Record for tallest sandcastle following an official jury evaluation on September 1st, 2017.

