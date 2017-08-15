Laughing Squid

The Pry.Me, the world’s smallest keychain bottle opener, created by Concept180, is a tiny titanium bottle opener that is the size of a penny. It is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $10.99.

A bottle opener is just a practical thing to have on your keychain. However, they’re often so bulky they make your pockets heavy and become a hassle when you’re fishing for your keys. Pry.Me is the world’s smallest keychain bottle opener, coming in at the size of a penny. Made from Grade 5 titanium, it can hold up to 164,000 times its own weight and the innovative design makes it easy to pop a bottle in a jiffy.

