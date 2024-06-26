Dutch Team Builds World’s Longest Functional Bicycle

A creative team from Prinsenbeek, Netherlands set the Guinness World Record for the “Longest tandem bicycle” in June 2023, which measured an incredible 55.35 meters (181 feet 7 inches). The team had always wanted to set a world record and found that this was the best way to do it.

Ivan Schalk, Joost Sweep, Jimmy Vermeeren, Sander Vissers, Bas Zuidema, Steffie van de Riet, Daan Husson, Toine Kleemans, Jasper Korving and Op De Beek Hebben We De Langste were inspired by a longstanding interest in Guinness World Records and a desire to follow dreams and achieve something incredible.

They debuted the bicycle on King’s Day 2023 at an event that was raising money for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research.

The group organised their attempt on King’s Day. They were met with the support of many family, friends, media and their city alderman. The attempt was hosted to raise money and awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research.

The bike also set the record for the Longest Functional Bicycle in April 2024.

As of the record date, this is the largest functional bicycle ever created, surpassing all previous record-holders for the longest bicycle which is for bicycles powered by only one person pedalling.