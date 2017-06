Professional athlete Calen Chan held a GoPro camera in his mouth and filmed his 3-minute POV run down the massive Skyladder Parkour course at Tianman Mountain in China. The parkour course, which is the largest in the world, has an average incline of 45 degrees and was built on 999 steps.

A post shared by Calen Chan (@calen_chan) on May 24, 2017 at 1:36am PDT

A post shared by Calen Chan (@calen_chan) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

via Digg