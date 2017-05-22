Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Indian Chef Sets Guinness World Record for Making the Largest Margarine Sculpture

by at on

Chef Devwrat Anand Jategaonkar of India’s popular cooking television show, Mejwani Paripoorna Kitchen, has set a Guinness World Record for making the largest margarine sculpture. The beautiful margarine sculpture, portraying the Trimurti of Elephanta, weighed an incredible 3,321.925 pounds. It measured “8 ft 2 in long, 3 ft 8 in wide and 6 ft 1 in tall.”

Devwrat’s attempt was four years in planning and the sculpture took ten whole days to build.

As you can imagine, margarine is not an easy medium to work with and the Guinness World Records rules for this challenge state that the sculpture must not have any internal or external supporting structure. At one point Devwrat’s Trimurti began to crack and almost collapsed, but luckily the expert food sculptor managed to patch it up and achieve the record. (read more)

Largest margarine sculpture Guinness World Records

Largest margarine sculpture Guinness World Records.png

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.