Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The World’s Largest LEGO Wooden Roller Coaster

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Chairudo built the world’s largest wooden-style coaster, inspired by El Toro at Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey, out of LEGO. His gigantic LEGO wooden coaster was made out of around 90,000 bricks, it measures 21 feet long, 4 feet wide, 4.5 feet tall, and sports 85 feet of track. It is currently on display at the Czech Repubrick event at Hamleys toy store in Prague, Czech Republic.

Lego Rollercoaster

Lego Roller coaster

DSC_9816

DSC_9844

DSC_9852

DSC_9804

via The Brothers Brick

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy