The World’s Largest LEGO Wooden Roller Coaster

Chairudo built the world’s largest wooden-style coaster, inspired by El Toro at Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey, out of LEGO. His gigantic LEGO wooden coaster was made out of around 90,000 bricks, it measures 21 feet long, 4 feet wide, 4.5 feet tall, and sports 85 feet of track. It is currently on display at the Czech Repubrick event at Hamleys toy store in Prague, Czech Republic.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.