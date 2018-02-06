The World’s Largest LEGO Wooden Roller Coaster

Chairudo built the world’s largest wooden-style coaster , inspired by El Toro at Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey, out of LEGO . His gigantic LEGO wooden coaster was made out of around 90,000 bricks, it measures 21 feet long, 4 feet wide, 4.5 feet tall, and sports 85 feet of track. It is currently on display at the Czech Repubrick event at Hamleys toy store in Prague, Czech Republic.

