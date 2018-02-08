World’s Largest LEGO Spiral Train Tower (22 Levels)

YouTuber hntrains built the world’s tallest LEGO spiral train tower, which features 22 levels and is currently on display at the Cucubau toy store located in Baia Mare, Romania. The LEGO Ninjago themed city, under the massive spiral train tower, was created by Felix Mezei. Bananenbuurman captured POV footage of a LEGO train ride up all 22 levels of the tower.
Parts: roughly 9.285 LEGO bricks – and a few hundred more in the inner chains (which will soon be replaced with a better fastening system).
Of those, 210 straight and 344 curved tracks.
