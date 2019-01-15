A Tour of the World’s Largest Collection of Synthesizers

In a video report for Le Temps, musician Pierre Audétat visited the Swiss Museum for Electronic Music (SMEM) in Fribourg, Switzerland, which houses the world’s largest collection of synthesizers. Collection coordinator Vincent Borcard gave Audétat a tour of the place and shared with him some of the rarest and most interesting pieces in the museum.

Borcard also showed off the brand new interactive space called The Playroom, which was brought to life through a successful Kickstarter campaign.

The Playroom will be a beautiful open space created for people to take advantage of the huge SMEM (Swiss Museum & Center for Electronic Music Instruments) collection. Here we’ll also host lectures, workshops, classes, and more. And for a hands-on experience, The Playroom can be rented for private recordings, events, and parties.

via Sean Bonner