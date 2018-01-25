A Man Sets Guinness World Record for Making the Highest Basketball Shot Over a 660 Foot Waterfall

Derek Herron of How Ridiculous set an incredible Guinness World Record for the greatest height from which a basketball is shot. Herron made an astonishing 660-foot basketball shot over the Maletsunyane Falls in Lesotho, Africa.
