Fully Functioning Wooden Globe Chessboard That Uses Magnets to Hold Each Chess Piece in Place

This is a chess board that I made with my father. It is made out of Walnut, Soft Maple and Jatoba wood. It took several weeks to create and is 100% playable! Each ‘square’ has a magnet embedded in it, as does each chess piece for easy movement of the pieces. Quite an interesting spin on the game. Really does change the strategy.