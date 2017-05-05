Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Fully Functioning Wooden Globe Chessboard That Uses Magnets to Hold Each Chess Piece in Place

by at on

Globe Chess Board

Layton, Utah product design student Ben Meyers and his father spent several weeks creating a stunning, fully functioning wooden globe chessboard that features magnets embedded under the square to hold each chess piece in place.

This is a chess board that I made with my father. It is made out of Walnut, Soft Maple and Jatoba wood. It took several weeks to create and is 100% playable! Each ‘square’ has a magnet embedded in it, as does each chess piece for easy movement of the pieces. Quite an interesting spin on the game. Really does change the strategy.

via Make:, Archie McPhee’s Endless Geyser of AWESOME!

Advertisements

More posts about: Gaming


Like and Share This Post on Facebook



Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.