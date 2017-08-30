Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Two Lions Boisterously Greet the Kind Woman Who Cared for Them as Tiny Abandoned Cubs

by at on

Two lion cubs who had been abandoned by their mother spent the first year of their lives with Klaudia Kollár,, the co-founder of Malkia Park in Slovakia who wanted to establish a safe place for the two cubs while Michaela Zimanova acted as the cubs beloved godmother, caring for them as infants. Since that time, Zimanova visits every few months, and whenever she arrives she calls the big cats by name. If they are in a good mood, both Malkia and Adelle will bound up to the gate to boisterously greet her. It’s obvious that the lions will always love their kind hearted godmother, who helped to give them a second chance at life.

Malkia and Adelle welcome their godmother…Only 3ppl are this close to these lions! This kinda hug is not happening everyday, only when they are in a good mood , we never force them to do anything, and Malkia is a best hugger since she was a cub

Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.

Related Laughing Squid Posts



Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy