Two Lions Boisterously Greet the Kind Woman Who Cared for Them as Tiny Abandoned Cubs

Two lion cubs who had been abandoned by their mother spent the first year of their lives with Klaudia Kollár,, the co-founder of Malkia Park in Slovakia who wanted to establish a safe place for the two cubs while Michaela Zimanova acted as the cubs beloved godmother, caring for them as infants. Since that time, Zimanova visits every few months, and whenever she arrives she calls the big cats by name. If they are in a good mood, both Malkia and Adelle will bound up to the gate to boisterously greet her. It’s obvious that the lions will always love their kind hearted godmother, who helped to give them a second chance at life.

Malkia and Adelle welcome their godmother…Only 3ppl are this close to these lions! This kinda hug is not happening everyday, only when they are in a good mood , we never force them to do anything, and Malkia is a best hugger since she was a cub