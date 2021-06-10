Nomadic Woman Shares What It’s Like to Live Out of Her Car With Her Dog While Traveling Across the US

Nomadic traveler Nikki Delventhal shares what it’s like to live out of her Prius while she’s traveling across the United States with her faithful rescue dog Camper by her side. Delventhal explains that she’s always had an adventurous spirit and having a copilot like Camper is an absolute dream come true.

Since the winter of 2019 and going into 2020 I’ve been living my unconventional dream of living out of my Prius full time to explore the Americas and its natural beauty. …To be completely honest like the second I was looking at Camper, I was just thinking to myself, man I’m so lucky. It’s really quite amazing to be able to do this.

Delventhal founded CamperCares, a project helps people and their animals pay for medical bills.

via Digg