Woman’s Hair and Sunglasses Looks Like Alf

The combination of the hair and sunglasses of this woman looking down in this photo makes it appear that lovable cat eating alien Alf is in attendance at the event.
via Miss Cellania
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Scott Beale on
The combination of the hair and sunglasses of this woman looking down in this photo makes it appear that lovable cat eating alien Alf is in attendance at the event.
via Miss Cellania
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter
Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved