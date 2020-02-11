Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Woman’s Hair and Sunglasses Looks Like Alf

by on

Hair Alf

The combination of the hair and sunglasses of this woman looking down in this photo makes it appear that lovable cat eating alien Alf is in attendance at the event.

via Miss Cellania


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved