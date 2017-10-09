The Wolf Girl, A Thrilling Tribute to Arya Stark’s Challenging Journey on Game of Thrones

Tbilisi, Georgia video editor David Garuchava of The Garo Studios has created “The Wolf Girl,” a thrilling tribute to Arya Stark‘s (Maisie Williams) challenging journey on Game of Thrones.
