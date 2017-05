Fearless wingsuit pilots Ben Verde and Brandon Mikesell captured GoPro Hero footage of themselves completing their ultimate dream of flying between skyscrapers and buildings in Panama City, Panama. Their video was a winning selection for the GoPro Awards, which accepts submissions and rewards creators for their best content shot with a GoPro camera.

