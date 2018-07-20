Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Briny, Gaseous Chemical Reactions That Make Stinky Cheese So Intolerably Odiferous

by at on

In a rather odiferous episode, ACS Reactions takes a look at the manner in which washed-rind cheeses are made, noting specifically the briny, gaseous chemical reaction that takes place to make the smell of these cheeses so particularly intolerable. The washing and aging process attracts a certain bacteria that breaks down the proteins and release a particularly stinky gas similar to that of body odor.

Washing creates a warm moist salty environment that certain microorganisms love and the star of stink is a bacterium called brevibacterium linens…you know what else is warm moist and salty? Sweaty human skin. Close relatives of B linens, like B epidermidis have been found on human feet.



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP