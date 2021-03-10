Why Real Explosions Don’t Look Like Those in Movies

In a fiery episode of Things You Might Not Know, host Tom Scott examines why explosions in real life don’t look as big as the ones seen in Hollywood films. Scott consulted with a professional pyrotechnician who helped him set off explosions of each kind.

Explosions on film are made to look good: fireballs and flame. In reality, though, they’re a bit disappointing. Here’s how Hollywood does it. Produced with an experienced, professional pyrotechnician.

Despite being incredibly dangerous, the real explosion of plastic explosive but didn’t appear very big at all. The second, less deadly explosion, which used a directed detonating charge to set off a bag filled with a flammable gas mixture, packed a great big visual punch.