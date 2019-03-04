The Fascinating Physiology That Explains Why Parrots Can Mimic Complex Sounds Like Human Speech

In a lyrical report for Vox, multimedia producer Kimberly Mas explains how birds can mimic complex sounds due to their fascinating physiology, which is specifically designed for sound. Parrots are especially tuned into communicating from birth. They listen closely and recreate sounds from their flock in the wild. In captivity, the domesticated parrot sees humans as their adopted flock and will try to speak a common language through mimicry. Additionally, parrots are uniquely able to move their beaks to help shape sounds much in the way that humans use their lips.

