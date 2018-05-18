WIRED senior writer Robbie Gonzalez went on a mission to explain why it’s almost impossible to juggle 15 balls at once. He met with world record holders Alex Barron and Zak McAllister, as well as engineer and juggler Jack Kalvan, to learn more.
