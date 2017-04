TheRiverMonkey created an amusing sticker to help St Helen’s Farm market their Goats Butter at a Waitrose supermarket in Sussex, England.

I printed the label at work, stored it in my car and waited for the moment when I’d remember this at the supermarket. I went out of the shop when I saw the goat butter, got the label from my car and returned, took a photo, it didn’t look quite right so I moved some butter and snapped the shot you see here.