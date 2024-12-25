Amazing Drone Tour of The White House on Christmas Eve Documenting the Wonderful Holiday Decorations

JayByrd Films, who creates incredible drone videos, did an amazing drone tour of The White House on Christmas Eve, documenting all the wonderful holiday decorations.

The drone footage was accompanied by a heartfelt Christmas greeting by President Joe Biden.

The holidays have always held a special place in our hearts, and we’ve loved opening the doors of the People’s House wider and wider each year, continuing the spirit of goodwill and gratitude. It has been the honor of our lives to serve as your President and First Lady, and we wish you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. May our nation be blessed with the peace and light of the holiday season.

sceenshot via JayByrd Films

