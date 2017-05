The Kurzgesagt series In a Nutshell explains the concept of a white dwarf, a massive, high energy remains of a star that can even outlast the life of the sun.

Everything will end. Even the universe. But in a future so far away that it defies description, there will still be light and therefore a chance for life. It will be around White Dwarfs, the corpses of stars. But even they will fade one day.