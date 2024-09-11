Northern White-Cheeked Gibbon Comes Running Through the Trees for Grapes and Other Fruit

While taking a walk in a national park, Elin TV called over a male northern white-cheeked gibbon who eagerly climbed through the trees and ran down the path to get at the grapes that were being offered.

I took a walk in the national park and saw a gibbon, so I gave it some grapes. It was so cute running over from a distance. And just like that, we became friends.

The gibbon also showed the human where to find more tasty fruits.

I called it over with some snacks, and it came running from afar to eat the snacks I offered. Then it showed me where to find some delicious fruit. The gibbon is so adorable.

A female gibbon also came over for some treats.