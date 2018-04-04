What WhatsApp Would Have Been Like in the 1980s

Jo Luijten of Squirrel-Monkey has released a new episode of their Wonders of the World Wide Web series that takes a look at what the messaging application, WhatsApp, would have been like if it came out in the 1980s. MS-DOS, dial-up internet access, and a wireless pager is all that would have been needed to send and receive messages with family and friends.
