Looper gives us a glimpse at what Marvel films look like without special effects, including stripped down scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Part of the reason Marvel movies work so well is that their visual effects are so seamless that we can rarely tell the difference between the parts of a scene that are real, and those that have been digitally enhanced. But looking at the behind-the-scenes action for each movie, it becomes clear just how differently the MCU might look if not for the talented artists who turn each shot into stunning and impossible action fare. Here’s a look at how some of your favorite Marvel movies would have looked without the magic of special effects…