Doc Pop Explains How the Fediverse Works in His New Series ‘The Fediverse Files’

In the premiere episode of the entertaining WordPress series “The Fediverse Files”, the multi-talented Doc Pop, a longtime friend of Laughing Squid, explains in simple terms what the fediverse is and how it relates to social media.

In simple terms, the fediverse is a network of websites that interact with each other through a shared protocol. …So the fediverse is really an alliance of smaller websites or apps that federate content with each other. It’s a federated universe. This network is decentralized, meaning no single company controls it, and users have control over their own data.

Doc talks about how the fediverse works by using a decentralized protocol like Activity Pub, which connects different social networking services. This way, one post can be published on multiple sites.

So when you publish a post on one website, it gets federated to all of your followers on other websites that use the same protocol. They can like share or comment on your posts as if it was on the same website they were on. …This is the magic of the fediverse. It’s like being able to comment on a YouTube account while you’re signed in and using Instagram.

The Series Trailer for ‘The Fediverse Files’